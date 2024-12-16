Is a Tom Aspinall Win Against Jon Jones a Foregone Conclusion?

Tom Aspinall’s persistent trolling of Jon Jones on social media appears to be working. Indeed, the Mancunian heavyweight is taking the lead in the public relations battle by humorously accusing Jones of avoiding a fight with him.

As such, a deafening clamour has emerged as fans urge Jones to accept an Octagon showdown with Aspinall in 2025 — an event the MMA world suspects the American would rather avoid. So, will it happen — and is an Aspinall win a foregone collusion?

The Betting Markets Remain Unsure

For now, there are no confirmed dates for what UFC President Dana White has hinted could be “the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history.

Tellingly, the latest betting UK MMA markets have yet to list odds for this matchup—a sign that discussions may still be in the early stages, as prospective bouts are often featured under the ‘specials market.’

That said, efforts are undoubtedly underway behind the scenes to make this blockbuster bout a reality. When news breaks, the Paddy Power blog will provide the latest odds and expert predictions for what promises to be a heavyweight showdown that sends tremors through the industry.

That is, at least, the expectation of most MMA fans who feel that Aspinall would end Jones’ stranglehold at the summit of the heavyweight division. Is this accurate?

An Unstoppable Force and an Immovable Object

On paper, it seems so, as Aspinall’s stats are undeniably compelling. For instance, this is a fighter so prolific in the early stages that he has never been pushed beyond the second round. Remarkably, he has a 93% first-round finish rate and holds the UFC record for the quickest fight time on average at just 2 minutes and 2 seconds.

However, this emphatic dominance might ironically work against him, as it has given Jones reason to dismiss the matchup on account of Aspinall having yet to prove himself in a fight that goes the distance.

With such questionable reasoning, you can all of a sudden better understand the growing frustration among fans who want this UFC title fight to happen.

Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones not calling him out 😅 #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/7i4eYL7Imi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 17, 2024

Notwithstanding the stats that Jones uses to support his decision-making, it also wouldn’t be correct to predict an Aspinall walkover.

This is, after all, the great Jon Jones, a man whose only career loss came in 2009 after his match with Matt Hamill was ruled a disqualification. Furthermore, most MMA publications would have Jones at the top or on the podium for the greatest fighters of all time in any division.

When a fighter carries tags like that, there is no such thing as a foregone conclusion.

The Verdict

While no fighter can go on forever, Jones recently proved against Stipe Miocic that he still has the power to ruthlessly dispatch the most feared men in the division.

AND STILL! #UFC309



JON JONES STOPS STIPE MIOCIC IN ROUND THREE pic.twitter.com/huSi2iFdDd — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 17, 2024

The truth is, this won’t be a straightforward fight for either Aspinall or Jones, which is precisely why it should happen.

Will Aspinall find out that sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for, or will Jones face the dangers of giving in to public pressure by fighting the most dangerous man in the division? Only time will tell.