Heavyweight Tom Aspinall Names the Fighter with the Deadliest Leg Kicks

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall has named the hardest leg kicker that he has ever met. The title goes to the UK Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison, who slammed Aspinally with a thunderous leg kick during a training session.

Tom Aspinall and Liam Harrison

The UK-born Tom Aspinall is a full-size MMA heavyweight fighter coming in at 250 lbs while Liam Harrison is merely 145 lbs. Aspinall has spent his MMA career facing talented heavyweights and taking hard strikes from them. Regardless, ‘The Hitman’ Harrison hits harder than all of them when it comes to leg kicks.

In a recent training video, UFC Interim Heavyweight World Champion Tom Aspinall was asked who the hardest leg kicker that he has worked with is. He answered, “Liam Harrison. Thai boxers are generally the best leg kickers in combat sports”

‘The Hitman’ Liam Harrison responded, “High praise from the UFC heavyweight champion. Tom actually let me boot his leg before cos he wanted to see how it felt. But seeing as his legs are the same size as my house it took it like a champ.”

The UK-born Harrison is a Muay Thai icon. He has established himself as one of the greatest non-Thai fighters in Muay Thai history and is known for his aggressive fighting style. Harrison’s impressive record includes 8 world titles and over 100 fights, with more than 80 wins and numerous knockouts. Liam Harrison’s legacy in Muay Thai is significant.

Tom Aspinall has showcased his skills with several notable performances. He holds wins over respected veterans like Andrei Arlovski and Alexander Volkov. His ascent in the division culminated in winning the UFC interim heavyweight title on November 11, 2023, when he stopped Sergei Pavlovich via strikes in just 1:09 of the first round. Now, he waiting for a unification match against the heavyweight king Jon Jones.