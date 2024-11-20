Tom Aspinall Reveals Why Jon Jones Will Struggle To Prepare For Him In UFC Title Fight

Tom Aspinall has explained why he believes Jon Jones will struggle to prepare for him if they do eventually fight.

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Tom Aspinall wants to fight Jon Jones. Alas, we aren’t so sure that the same can be said for Jones wanting to fight Aspinall. The Englishman has teased ‘Bones’ for ducking him, which is an accusation that many have been throwing at the light heavyweight GOAT in recent weeks and months.

At this moment in time, it’s not clear as to whether or not this fight will actually happen in 2025. Given the stakes involved and the level of interest in it, you’d have to think Dana White will do everything in his power to make that happen.

In the eyes of Tom Aspinall, though, Jones will struggle to prepare for him – and he has a good explanation for why.

Tom Aspinall discusses possible Jon Jones fight

“He loves to study opponents like this. He has no chance of doing that with me because my average fight time is the shortest in UFC history at 2:02,” Aspinall said of Jones on “The Ariel Helwani Show” on Monday. “All 10 fights, and that’s something that keeps him up at night. That will keep him up at night for sure.

“I am a massive, massive question mark for him, and I know a lot of his game. He’s got a lot of octagon time over a lot of years, and I’ve got next to nothing, next to no footage of me, nothing of me out there apart from bouncing people’s heads off the canvas. He has no idea what to prepare for, and that is fantastic for me.” Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of whether you agree with this or not, nobody can deny that this is one of the best fights the UFC can make right now.