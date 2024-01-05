Tom Aspinall makes case for Jon Jones title fight in UFC comeback: ‘I believe I’m the best right now’

In a scathing breakdown of the recent inactivity of former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, interim UFC titleholder, Tom Aspinall has campaigned once more for a title unification bout with fellow gold holder, Jon Jones, claiming the duo should clash to determine who is the best in the weight class right now.

Aspinall, who has been sidelined since November, took co-main event honors at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden, landing the interim heavyweight title with a blistering opening round knockout win over dominant Russian striker, Sergei Pavlovich.

And in the time since, Atherton native, Aspinall has staked his claim tirelessly for a title unification clash with Jones – who remains sidelined through recovery after undergoing a surgical procedure in order to address a pectoral tendon tear.

However, despite Aspinall’s clamouring, UFC CEO, Dana White insisted the promotion would not abandon a planned title fight between Jones and Miocic later this year.

Pointing to Ohio veteran, Miocic’s recent sidelining since early 2021, Aspinall poked fun at the time the ex-champion has spent away from the sport, waiting for a title fight with Jones.

“Last time Stipe (Miocic) fought and won, GTA: San Andreas had just come out on PS2,” Tom Aspinall posted on his official X account. “He will fight next for the undisputed heavyweight title, ahead of me, who’s the interim champ, active and ranked number one in the world right now. This makes me quite upset.”

Last time Stipe fought and won, GTA: San Andreas had just come out on PS2. He will fight next for the undisputed heavyweight title, ahead of me, who’s the interim champ, active and ranked #1 in the world right now. This makes me quite upset — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) January 4, 2024

Tom Aspinall stakes claim for Jon Jones fight next

And once more attempting to land himself a title fight with Jones in a unification bout, Aspinall stated that he wanted to determine who was the best heavyweight on the planet – labelling himself as just that.

“Stipe is one of my favorites,” Tom Aspinall posted. “Loads of respect to him, his résumé is far superior to mine rn (right now). That being said the UFC has never been about this. It’s about who’s the best right now, and I believe that’s me and it’s only right I get to prove it. #FreeAspinall.”

Stipe is one of my favourites. Loads of respect to him his Résumé is far superior to mine rn. That being said the UFC has never been about this. It’s about who’s the best right now, and I believe that’s me and it’s only right I get to prove it #freeaspinall — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) January 4, 2024

Who wins in a future title unification bout: Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall?