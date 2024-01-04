Tom Aspinall irritated by Stipe Miocic’s absence from UFC: ‘The last time he won GTA: San Andreas just came out’

Interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall is visibly irritated and becoming impatient with the continued absence of former two-time undisputed champion, Stipe Miocic, as the Atherton native continues to stake his claim for a quickfire return to the UFC.



Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, most recently co-headlined UFC 295 back in November at Madison Square Garden, landing the interim crown with a blistering opening round knockout win over Russian striking phenom, Sergei Pavlovich.

Tom Aspinall hits out at Stipe Miocic

And calling for either a title unification bout against current champion, Jon Jones next, or even an interim title fight defense against Ohio native, Miocic, Aspinall is apparently growing impatient with the veteran’s continued absence from the Octagon.

“Last time Stipe (Miocic) fought and won, GTA: San Andreas had just come out on PS2,” Tom Aspinall posted on his official X account. “He will fight next for the undisputed heavyweight title, ahead of me, who’s the interim champ, active and ranked number one in the world right now. This makes me quite upset.”

Yet to make a return to the Octagon since 2021, Miocic has been sidelined since he dropped his undisputed heavyweight championship at UFC 260 – after finding himself on the receiving end of a brutal second round knockout from two-time opponent, Francis Ngannou.

“Stipe is one of my favorites,” Tom Aspinall posted. “Loads of respect to him, his résumé is far superior to mine rn (right now). That being said the UFC has never been about this. It’s about who’s the best right now, and I believe that’s me and it’s only right I get to prove it. #FreeAspinall.”

