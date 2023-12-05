Tom Aspinall walks back comments on Jon Jones’ UFC title reign: ‘I don’t think he should be stripped’

Interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has claimed he misspoke when he urged the UFC to strip fellow division titleholder, Jon Jones of his heavyweight crown amid injury, revealing he now believes the promotion should not go as far as relinquishing him of his crown.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, headlined UFC 295 back in November in a co-main event clash with Sergei Pavlovich, laying waste to the Russian with a first round barrage of strikes for a KO victory.



Initially, the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden was slated to feature in a main event fight between the incumbent, Jones and former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic, until a pectoral tendon tear forced the former pound-for-pound number one from the main event bracket.

And in the weeks following his title victory, Aspinall, who has welcomed the opportunity to fight Ohio veteran, Miocic in an interim championship clash – before calling for Endicott native, Jones to have his other championship stripped from him.

Jon Jones issues warning to Tom Aspinall

Reacting to Aspinall’s encouragement for his stripped, Jones urged the Atherton native against calling shots just three years into his tenure with the Dana White-led organization.

“I’ve faced the absolute toughest competition this would had to offer for 15 years now,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “During camp for a title defense I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career. Now I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped. Zero wins over legends, zero title defenses, and already thinking you can call the shots to Dana, that’s hilarious.”

I’ve faced the absolute toughest competition this world had to offer for 15 years now. During camp for a title defense I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career. Now I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped. Zero wins over… — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 4, 2023

“In my 15 year career I have seen so many guys who are supposed to be the next big thing,” Jon Jones continued. “There’s ever only been one Jon Jones, never forget that.”

And in a sitdown interview with reporter, Chisanga Malata, British heavyweight, Aspinall told in the snippet how he doesn’t actually believe Jones should be stripped of his crown anymore.

“See, I said in previous interviews that Jon Jones should get stripped [of his heavyweight title],” Tom Aspinall told Malata. “I actually worded it wrong. And I don’t think he should get stripped because I think Jon Jones has done so much for the sport as it is that I think he maybe deserves [to keep the title].”

