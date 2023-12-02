Tom Aspinall scoffs at ‘Ironic’ call out from UFC rival Ciryl Gane: ‘As soon as I get the title he wants to fight me’

Newly-minted interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has labelled a recent call out from former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane “ironic” – claiming the Frenchman has now only wants to fight him, since he landed the interim title last month at UFC 295.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight titleholder, co-headlined UFC 295 at the beginning of last month at Madison Square Garden, landing the interim crown with a spectacular opening round knockout win over Russian striking phenom, Sergei Pavlovich in the pair’s interim title affair.

As for Gane, the former interim heavyweight champion headlined UFC Fight Night Paris back in September, retaining the number two rank in the division with a blistering TKO win over Moldovan common-foe, Sergei Spivak.

Tom Aspinall comments on Ciryl Gane fight

And receiving a recent call out from the Frenchman following his interim title success against Pavlovich, the above-mentioned, Atherton native, Aspinall has claimed it’s now “ironic” how Gane wants to challenge him, only since he landed interim spoils.



“It’s pretty ironic, he (Ciryl Gane) loves trying to do the most little amount of work to get the biggest rewards possible,” Tom Aspinall told Mirror Fighting. “I understand, because I do as well but it’s very strange that I called him out for a long time and then as soon as I get the title he wants to fight me. We’ll see what happens, we are going to fight each other one day so it’s all good.”

UFC champion Tom Aspinall fires back at criticism for demanding Jon Jones fight | @harrydaviesmma https://t.co/si04XGReHu pic.twitter.com/0Q8zMBMnaG — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) November 29, 2023

“I think every fight is a tough fight at the minute,” Tom Aspinall explained. “If you look at the rankings, I am ranked number one in the world but if you are top 10 in the world, you are really, really good. We can all beat each other on any given day. There is not that much between us all, we have tiny gloves and are massive guys. Anything can happen at anytime.”

Would you like to see Tom Aspinall fight Ciryl Gane in the future?