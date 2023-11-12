Ciryl Gane sends ominous message to new UFC interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall: ‘See You Soon’

Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is already setting his sights on a potential clash with the division’s newest titleholder, Tom Aspinall.

Emanating from the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, UFC 295 crowned two new world champions on Saturday night, the first being British fan favorite Tom Aspinall who claimed the interim heavyweight title via a stunning first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich in the evening’s co-main event.

ON 2 WEEKS NOTICE TOM ASPINALL DID IT 🏆🔥pic.twitter.com/1gSUxVrAl7 — Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) November 12, 2023

Aspinall is expected to merge his title with the eventual winner of an undisputed title fight between reigning champion Jon Jones and consensus GOAT Stipe Miocic.

Currently, ‘Bones’ is sidelined while recovering from surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. He is expected to sit out for the next 4-6 months at a minimum.

Knowing the UFC may not want to keep the division lying dormant for that long, Ciryl Gane decided to shoot his shot on social media moments after Tom Aspinall claimed the interim strap.

“Congratulations, Tom. You are now the champion and become the one being pursued, and I am the hunter. See you soon,” Gane wrote on X.

Congratulations, Tom.



You are now the champion and become the one being pursued, and I am the hunter. See you soon 👀 — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) November 12, 2023

Ciryl Gane Still Sits as the heavyweight division’s top-ranked contender

In 2021, Gane captured the interim heavyweight title himself, defeating Derrick Lewis via a third-round TKO at UFC 265, but failed to cash it in for undisputed gold when he challenged Francis Ngannou five months later. Gane has since gone 2-2 in his last four, alternating wins and losses.

After a humiliating two-minute submission loss at the hands of Jon Jones in March, ‘Bon Gamin’ bounced back with another TKO, this time in the second round against Sergey Spivak.

Gane still occupies the No. 1 spot in the UFC’s heavyweight rankings, making him the likeliest opponent for Aspinall should the UFC seek out someone to keep their new interim champ busy.

Would you like to see Aspinall put his gold on the line against Ciryl Gane, or would you prefer to see him wait and face the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic next year?