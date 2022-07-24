UFC heavyweight contender, Tom Aspinall has released a lengthy statement in the aftermath of his UFC London headlining loss to Curtis Blaydes last night – after the Atherton native suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into the first round of their main event showdown.

Tom Aspinall, who headlined UFC London back in March, managed to continue his 100 per cent run in the organization with a one-sided straight armbar win against Alexander Volkov.

Returning last night for the first time since his capital win over Volkov, Aspinall suffered his first promotional loss, appearing to suffer a catastrophic knee injury just 15 seconds into the first round of his matchup with perennial contender, Blaydes.

Starting aggressively, Aspinall thundered home a massive right leg kick, however, when stepping back to his stance, the Team Kaobon staple immediately grimaced and clutched his right knee, falling to the canvas as referee, Herb Dean stopped the bout.

Requiring treatment in the Octagon, Aspinall’s leg was mobilized in a leg brace before he was escorted from the arena.

Tom Aspinall promises to “rebuild” and “come back stronger” from his knee injury

Releasing a statement following his knee injury setback, Aspinall maintained that he would “come back stronger” and “rebuild”.

“Last night wasn’t my night, my training camp in the build up to the fight has been brilliant,” Tom Aspinall wrote in a statement. “Sometimes these things happen, now is the time to recover, rebuild and come back stronger!”

“Wanted to say a huge thank you to the UFC, the doctors and paramedics that looked after me. But, also to the fans! For all the messages you’ve sent and support you’ve given me, in the build up to the fight and after the freak injury. You’re all amazing.”

“Want to thank Curtis (Blaydes) for being a true gentleman, it didn’t work out how we both wanted, but to come and see me after for a beer makes you a legend in my eyes. Finally, my team and my family. We all know this is elite sport, we live to fight another day! Big love, Tom.” (H/T Chisanga Malata)

Tom Aspinall has released a statement on the unfortunate ending to his #UFCLondon fight with Curtis Blaydes. pic.twitter.com/xVGFjMbgPA — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 24, 2022

Following his release from hospital, Aspinall also shared a picture on his social media alongside the aforenoted, Blaydes – with the two sharing beers in his hotel room.