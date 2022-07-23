Curtis Blaydes’ outing with Tom Aspinall resulted in an anticlimactic finish at UFC London.

The number fourth-ranked contender at heavyweight, Blaydes went into the bout looking to extend his win streak to three against a record-breaking rising prospect in Aspinall at UFC Fight Night 208: Blaydes v Aspinall on July 23 at the O2 Arena in London.

Aspinall went right to work with an explosive start to the main event. It didn’t last long as he succumbed to an unfortunate knee injury on a step back in the opening seconds of the fight, calling for a stop to the main event.

Blaydes won the fight by TKO within 15 seconds in the first round.

Below, catch the highlights from Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

The #UFCLondon main event ends in a victory for @RazorBlaydes265 after an unfortunate knee injury to Tom Aspinall. pic.twitter.com/Ek5GsUIZEr — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2022