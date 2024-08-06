Dana White claims Tom Aspinall ‘Doesn’t deserve anything’ after calls for Jon Jones fight

Whilst heaping praise on his performance against Curtis Blaydes earlier this month, UFC CEO, Dana White maintains Tom Aspinall doesn’t “deserve” any sort of fight in his next outing – including a unification fight with Jon Jones.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, co-headlined UFC 304 earlier this month in Manchester, avenging his sole Octagon loss in brutal fashion.

Successfully defending the interim crown in a rematch fight against the above-mentioned, Blaydes, Aspinall felled the Illinois native with a stunning knockout win inside the opening minute of their showdown, before calling for a grudge title unification pairing with Jones.

And himself expected to headline UFC 309 in a November return to action at Madison Square Garden, Jones is still lined up to take on former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic in a rescheduled pairing, after injury forced the current champion from a matchup last year.

Dana White unsure on Tom Aspinall’s future

Staking his claim for a shot at Jones or Miocic in a title unification clash next, Aspinall has been told he doesn’t really deserve “anything” in his next outing by the above-mentioned, White, with fans clamoring for him to take on the Rochester native.

“This guy (Tom Aspinall) is a scary dude, and he looks like the future of the heavyweight division,” Dana White told Kevin Iole during a recent interview. “But the same time, he’s working his way up. He’s climbing up the ladder. And everybody is like ‘He deserves this and he deserves that, and he’s a’ – he doesn’t deserve anything.”

“He looks great and he looks like he’s gonna be the guy,” Dana White continued. “You got Stipe (Miocic) and Jon (Jones) who have paid their dues, they’ve been here forever, they’ve fought everybody, they’ve fought all the fights you could possibly fight – these guys deserve to fight each other.”

Do you think Tom Aspinall deserves to fight Jon Jones next?