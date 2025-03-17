“Honestly Bored of It” – Tom Aspinall Has Had Enough Of Talking About Jon Jones: “I’m Ready to Fight”

Tom Aspinall is tired of talking about a fight with Jon Jones.

Ever since Aspinall scored a 69-second KO over Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023 to claim the interim heavyweight title, he’s been lobbying for a unification clash with undisputed titleholder Jon Jones. 16 months later and we’re seemingly no closer to seeing that fight happen then we were all the way back at UFC 295.

And frankly, Aspinall is getting tired of answer questions about it.

“I’ve had enough talking about it, mate,” Aspinall told Jamal Niaz. “I’m honestly bored of it. We’ll see what happens… I’m ready to fight whenever they tell me, so just let me know, and I’ll be there.”

If Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Does Happen, it’ll likely be part of this year’s international fight week festivities

After getting injured, Jones would take more than a year to finally make his first heavyweight title defense, though it wouldn’t come against Aspinall. Instead, ‘Bones’ would meet former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic in a fight that was more about legacy than UFC gold.

As expected, Jones made relatively easy work of Miocic, scoring a third-round TKO at UFC 309.

Immediately after the fight, all eyes turned to a fight between Jones and Aspinall, but here we are well into 2025 and no official announcement has been made. Dana White has remained adamant that ‘Bones’ will be back in action this summer, but Aspinall’s frustration is leading many to believe that Jones is straight-up refusing to fight him.

If Jones does in fact return this summer, it’ll likely be at UFC 317 when the promotion celebrates its 13th annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

