Report – Ilia Topuria lining up UFC 317 title fight with Islam Makhachev after leaving featherweight division

Now-former undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria is targeting a massive — long-mooted matchup for his lightweight divisional bow later this year, with reports claiming a pairing with pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev is being floated for UFC 317 later this summer during International Fight Week.

Topuria, who most recently featured at UFC 308 last October, is set to vacate his undisputed featherweight champion with a view to a lightweight division move — with former-foe, Alexander Volkanovski set to take on the surging Brazilian star, Diego Lopes for the newly-vacated belt.

As for Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight kingpin headlined UFC 311 back in January, turning in a dominant opening round D’Arce choke submission win over short-notice replacement, Renato Moicano on just a days’ notice in California.

Ilia Topuria planning UFC 317 title fight with Islam Makhachev

And as per a report from Uncrowned reporter, Ariel Helwani on social media tonight, Topuria is lining up an immediate title charge against Islam Makhachev at the lightweight limit — potentially as soon as June in the main event of UFC 317.

The plan is for Ilia Topuria to fight Islam Makhachev later this year, I’m told,” Helwani posted on X. “Perhaps as soon as IFW. Lots to digest and dissect.”

The plan is for Ilia Topuria to fight Islam Makhachev later this year, I'm told. Perhaps as soon as IFW.



Lots to digest and dissect. Will upload a quick reax video to the channel shortly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 20, 2025

And tonight, whilst announcing a slew of fights for the upcoming UFC 314 card, UFC CEO, Dana White revealed Topuria is no longer able to make the featherweight limit as he grows older — and is set to move to the lightweight limit next.

“(Ilia) Topuria has felt like he’s done all that he can in that division,” White explained. “His body cannot make the weight . We will announce what Topuria’s next fight will be when we get it done.”

Winning undisputed featherweight spoils back in February of last year, Georgian-Spaniard finisher, Topuria made light work of the previously mentioned, Volkanovski, finishing the New South Wales native with a stunning second round knockout win.