UFC 259 bought together three title fights including the matchup in the Bantamweight division between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

This fight resulted in Yan being disqualified for an illegal knee in the fourth round of the fight. This in turn saw Sterling become the new Bantamweight champion, news that was not taken lightly by former champion TJ Dillashaw.

In a tweet, Dillashaw took aim at both fighters criticizing Sterling for his handling of the illegal knee as well as Yan for the finishing sequence.

And the Oscar goes to @FakeMaster for Best Actor in a Title Fight and Petr Yan needs a crash course in the rules of the sport he was once champion in. Hey Petr now you’re a cheater too, bitch. — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) March 7, 2021

“And the Oscar goes to @FakeMaster for Best Actor in a Title Fight and Petr Yan needs a crash course in the rules of the sport he was once champion in. Hey Petr now you’re a cheater too, bitch.”

Dillashaw is set to make his return soon in a number one contender fight against a mystery opponent. The former champion was stripped of his title after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs early in 2019. Since then he has been out of the competition but has kept training during his suspension.

In the build-up for the title fight, Yan had been vocal that he wanted to take on Dillashaw next with a win over the number one contender Sterling. Given the circumstances around the outcome, it is likely the UFC will move to rematch the pair of bantamweights with Sterling heading in as the champion.

Earlier in the week top contender Cory Sandhagen confirmed that he had been approached regarding a matchup with Dillashaw with the winner likely being next for the belt holder.

For Dillashaw, this means there could possibly be an opportunity for him to step into the cage against one of the targets of his recent tweet if he is able to get a win over Sandhagen and solidify himself once again as the top contender.

Do you see Dillashaw taking on either of the fighters in UFC 259’s Bantamweight title fight?