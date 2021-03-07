In some of the most bizarre circumstances. Aljamain Sterling is the new undisputed UFC bantamweight champion. Suffering an illegal blow, Sterling was met with a huge illegal knee in the fourth round, resulting in a disqualification win for the Uniondale native.

A very competitive opening round between the two to get us started. Usual pressure and forward motion from Sterling, who also created some interesting scrambles — as well as landing a takedown. Yan with his biggest moment; landing a right hand, dropping Sterling for a moment, before himself scoring a takedown before the buzzer.

Another clinch heavy display from Sterling, who had Yan’s back standing for literally a split second. Parrying a lot of Sterling’s punches upstairs, Yan was getting outstruck, however, a lot those shots were either blocked or parried.

Very good third round for the defending champion, who began to piece together his striking up top. Sterling looking quite fatigued in that frame. Ray Longo encouraging Sterling to avoid laziness ahead of the championship rounds.

In a massive moment in the fourth round, Yan landed an illegal knee on Sterling, firing off with his right on a grounded opponent. Referee Mark Smith informed Sterling who was attempting to recover, that he had told Yan before the knee landed that he was grounded, which would make the foul intentional. Referee, Smith called off the fight as a result of the illegal knee — as a result, Aljamain Sterling becomes the new undisputed UFC bantamweight champion.

Below, check out the highlights from Sterling’s disqualification win over Yan.

Welcome to the first champ rounds of the night… 🏆 #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/EbVz9NEPow — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2021