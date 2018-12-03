Tito Ortiz Teases Rematch With Chael Sonnen

It looks like Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen are teasing a rematch.

Ortiz is coming off of a first-round knockout victory over Chuck Liddell. The pair headlined Oscar De La Hoya’s first-ever Golden Boy MMA-promoted event on November 24. After the fight, Ortiz, who was believed to be retired, expressed interest in continuing to fight. Now it looks like he could be eying a rematch with Bellator MMA’s Chael Sonnen.

During the Ortiz vs. Liddell fight, Sonnen sent out a series of Tweets mocking the match-up bak during the fight:

Both guys are sponsored by

Defibrllator

Companies — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 25, 2018

Hopefully the CSAC gave those guys the AARP discount on their license applications — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 25, 2018

First fight where both fighters are older than the referee's father — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 25, 2018

Ortiz seems to have dug them up and issued out the following response:

“[Chael Sonnen], so you want me to kick your ass again? This time I’m not going to choke you out. I’m going to beat you down. Or are just infatuated by the way I live?”

@ChaelSonnen so you want me to kick your ass again? This time I’m not going to choke you out. I’m going to beat you down. Or are just infatuated by the way I live.? 🤫 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) December 3, 2018

Sonnen and Ortiz met inside the Bellator cage in January of 2017. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” submitted “The Bad Guy” in the first round with a rear-naked choke.

The pair have had a bitter rivalry with one another over the past several years. Even after their fight last year, it was hard to believe things would be over after one bout. Perhaps Ortiz is lobbying to get his hands on Sonnen again.