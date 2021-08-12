Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz says that he has been working on boxing ‘extensively’ in preparation for his fight with Anderson Silva.

It came as a surprise to most when Triller announced the two MMA legends would battle in the squared circle on September 11. The event will take place at the Staple Center in LA and will be eight rounds at 195lbs. The main event of the card is another former UFC champ, Vitor Belfort, taking on Oscar de la Hoya.

On his social media, Ortiz reacted after the news broke of his fight by saying the following.

“IT’S OFFICIAL!!! September 11th at the Staples Center live on PPV Triller “Battle of the Legends” I’ve been work extensively on my boxing over the past 10 years. Excited to showcase my skills against one of the greatest MMA fighters Anderson Silva in a boxing match. I always put on a show!! I’m definitely looking for blood.”

This will be the first time Ortiz has had a official boxing match. On the other hand, Silva has had three boxing matches, going 2-1 in those bouts. His last fight was against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., where he won a split decision in June. A lot of people thought that Silva looked like his old self in that fight. At 46, he showed that he can still hang in there at a competitive level and put on a show for the fans.

Who do you think wins this match up of former UFC champions? Tito Ortiz or Anderson Silva?