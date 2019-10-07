Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto Del Rio Gets December Date

Spread the word!













It looks like Tito Ortiz’s leaked messages with Donald Trump Jr. revealed the venue and location for his fight with Alberto Del Rio after all. It was announced today on the “Ariel Helwani MMA Show” that Ortiz vs. Del Rio (also known as Alberto El Patron) will take place from Hidalgo, Texas on December 7.

The fight will be broadcasted on pay-per-view (PPV) under the Combate Americas banner. You can watch the event for $39.99. The 44-year-old former UFC champion hasn’t fought since beating Chuck Liddell under the Golden Boy MMA banner last year. Now, he’ll take on a former WWE star in El Patron.

However, El Patron brings something very different from most professional wrestlers who transition into MMA. He’s a former member of the Mexican national wrestling team, and has a history of competing in MMA; having shared the Octagon with the likes of Mirko Cro Cop. Its been several years since El Patron has competed in MMA, but now, he’ll return for what will likely be his final bout against one of the biggest stars produced during the sport’s infancy.

Speaking in an interview earlier this summer, Ortiz issued out a warning to El Patron before their fight.

“Alberto Del Rio, you can watch all my training stuff, and watch how I’m gonna whoop your a**.”

What do you think about Ortiz and Del Rio mixing it up in December?