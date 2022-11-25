UFC stars Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, and Justin Gaethje spotted in Chechnya with warlord Ramzan Kadyrov

Justin Gaethje and former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, all fighters managed by Ali Abdelaziz, were recently spotted in Chechnya at the invitation of the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. In a tweet by Karim Zidan, the three fighters were captured testing out weapons at a special forces facility in the Republic’s capital, Gudermes.

Undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has had a longstanding relationship with the Chechen warlord for some time, but this is the first that Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, and Henry Cejudo have been associated with the man accused of multiple human rights abuses including anti-LGBTQ purges in the Republic and advocating to restrict the rights of women. If that weren’t enough, Kadyrov has also been accused of kidnapping, torture, and assassinations since he assumed office in 2007.

Fans Are Not Happy with UFC Fighters Associating With the Chechen Warlord

The relationship between the United States and Russia has always been strained. That was further exacerbated by Russia’s needless invasion of Ukraine which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians on top of leaving 7.6 million Ukrainians and Russians displaced.

Many MMA fans on Twitter responded negatively to the revelation that three of the UFC’s most successful fighters have chosen to associate with such a contentious figure, particularly in the midst of a war that a majority of the world is very much against. Twitter user @ridingbycycles said:

“That’s just absolutely vile. I can tolerate Chimaev’s relationship with Kadyrov because he appears to be in a hole he can’t get out of. But for American athletes to embrace this is a disgrace.”

Another Twitter user, @GMCManning, says that he is done rooting for the trio of fighters after their association with Kadyrov.

“Well…guess I’ll be rooting for all their opponents from now on.”

You can check out more fans’ responses below and let us know what you think in the comments.

