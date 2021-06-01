Stipe Miocic may have lost his UFC heavyweight belt, but fans remain keen to see one of the best to ever do it back in the Octagon sooner rather than later.

As we await some official news about Miocic’s next fight join us as we go through the three men most likely to square off against the heavyweight GOAT next.

Jon Jones

Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones is one fight we all want to see. The fight actually looked likely for a small moment after UFC president, Dana White revealed he was working on matching up the two men. “We could do Jon (Jones) and Stipe too,” White told Brett Okamoto of ESPN in May. Sadly, Jones quickly shut down the match-up, taking to social media to expressly state that Miocic would not be his next opponent. We know that the odds of this match are higher than some other fights and the fight itself has a huge potential. We hope that soon this match will be featured and available to bet on NonStopCasino sites listed here – https://nonstopcasino.org/not-gamstop-bookies/ and that the odds are going to be appealing for the bettors.

This fight is particularly appealing to MMA fans as it matches two of the most successful champions in UFC history. Miocic defended his heavyweight strap on four occasions, more than any other heavyweight champion in history. Jones is widely regarded as the greatest MMA fighter of all time. The former 205lb fighter has looked pretty much flawless throughout his professional fight career. Only an unfortunate disqualification and issues with USADA come between ‘Bones’ and a perfect record.

Jones has been talking up his heavyweight debut for some time. The man who held the UFC belt at the weight during much of Jones’ talk was Miocic. So, it is undoubtedly a fight fans have been looking forward to and speculating about forever.

Unfortunately, a lot stands in the way of an epic Miocic vs. Jones pay-per-view event. Miocic will have to regain the heavyweight title. It appears Jones is destined to challenge for gold in his divisional debut whenever it comes. It could be a while because another big hurdle appears to be Jones making a financial deal with the UFC for his move up in weight. So, while this fight is fun to think about we wouldn’t suggest getting too excited about it just yet.

Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou III makes all the sense in the world and could well be Miocic’s next fight. The former heavyweight champion was spectarulcarly knocked out by Ngannou earlier this year. Before that, the Cameroonian knockout artist was on the wrong end of a decision defeat when he first fought Miocic in 2018. Right now, the heavyweight duo have one win each and a trilogy, tiebreaker bout seems very likely for the near future. Ngannou is set to defend against Derrick Lewis in the summer. If ‘The Predator’ is able to get by ‘The Black Beast’ it seems very likely that he’ll be quickly matched up with Miocic. Dana White is even on record saying that is the plan. “What you do is you do the fight with Derrick Lewis and Francis and then Stipe gets the winner,” the UFC boss told ‘The Jake Asman Show.’ According to the Bettors, you can look forward to this match as it would be the perfect one to bet on. It appears likely for late 2021 or early 2022 provided Ngannou is able to avenge his defeat to Lewis later this year.

Derrick Lewis

It’s a surprise we haven’t already seen Stipe Miocic vs. Derrick Lewis as both men have been knocking about at the very top of the heavyweight division for years now.

During the time Miocic held the belt, Lewis was knocking people out with shocking regularity. ‘The Black Beast’ actually holds the record for the most KOs in UFC history (12). Last time out he solidified his number one contender status by sleeping Curtis Blaydes to stretch his win streak to four. Lewis already holds a win over Ngannou from a dull fight that took place in 2018. It would ridiculous to write him off ahead of the eagerly anticipated rematch. Don’t be surprised if he gets by Ngannou again and becomes the heavyweight champion of the world. If he does, a very fun fight with Miocic awaits. Right now, Lewis is considered the underdog in a potential fight with Miocic who is given over 65% of winning the match. However, we’re sure the odds would quickly change if Lewis gets the win against Ngannou and the title that will come with it.

All three of the fighters we have mentioned seem fairly likely opponents for Miocic next. It appears the winner of the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Ngannou and Lewis is the most likely at this moment. However, we wouldn’t rule out a fight with Jones either. Things change quickly in MMA and although ‘Bones’ has publicly stated he won’t fight Miocic, don’t be surprised to see him make a U-turn if the right amount of money is pushed his way