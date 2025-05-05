‘This Is What a Real Fight Is’: Bo Nickal Gets Crash Course in Octagon Reality from UFC Ref

Off the back of his shocking defeat at UFC Des Moines over the weekend, uber-prospect, Bo Nickal has been warned he now faces the reality of fighting in the Octagon and it’s level, by veteran former referee, John McCarthy.

Nickal, who returned to action in a co-main event clash over the course of weekend in Iowa, suffered his first professional loss in mixed martial arts — in quite brutal fashion.

Taking on former two-weight ONE Championship gold holder, Reinier de Ridder, decorated amateur wrestling ace, Nickal came unstuck in a stunning second round knockout by the Dutchman, who laid into the body with a massive knee strike.

With the defeat, two-fight Contender Series alum, Bo Nickal also saw his four-fight unbeaten rise in the promotion halted in spectacular fashion.

Image via: Reuters

Bo Nickal warned about Octagon future after UFC Des Moines loss

And now labelled a “fraud” across the board on social media by fans, Bo Nickal has been warned he faces the brutal reality of stiff competition from now on in the Octagon by former referee, McCarthy.

“You saw Bo (Nickal) take a huge breath after a couple scrambles in the clinch,” McCarthy said on his podcast. “He circled off and was like-he just backed up to the fence and was like, ‘Man, this is what a real fight is.’ You cannot train at fight pace inside a gym — it’s just not possible.

This is what happens with pressure, when someone is pressing you and you’re not able to control the tempo and flow of the fight without working hard,” McCarthy explained. “It makes a huge difference.”

With his win, Dutch finisher, de Ridder has now turned in three consecutive victories via stoppage since his Octagon debut just last year.

Prior to the weekend, the former light heavyweight and middleweight gold holder in ONE Championship had stopped both Gerald Meerschart, and Kevin Holland.

Following his win over Nickal, the talented grappling ace also staked his claim for a title-eliminator clash with former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland.