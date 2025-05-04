Fraud Checked: Bo Nickal ripped online after stunning TKO loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines

Uber-prospect, Bo Nickal has been ripped on social media tonight after his spectacular knockout loss to former ONE Championship star, Reinier de Ridder tonight in the co-main event of UFC Des Moines — with many claiming the Colorado grappler has now been “fraud checked.

Nickal, a two-time Dana White’s Contender Series product, had turned in an impressive run of four consecutive victories in the Octagon before tonight’s pairing with Dutch submission ace, de Ridder.

Most recently taking home a forgettable unanimous decision win over fellow grappler, Paul Craig, Nickal faced the toughest challenge of his brief promotional stint tonight against former ONE Championship star, de Ridder.

And failing for the first time in his combat sports career, the amateur wrestling ace was felled eventually in the second round courtesy of a well-placed step-in knee from de Ridder, crushing him to the body for a stunning TKO defeat.

Fans rip Bo Nickal after upset knockout loss at UFC Des Moines

On social media, as a result — many a fan and pundit have hit out at Nickal, with a slew of posts disparaging his ability and questioning his career thus far.

“BO NICKAL FRAUD CHECKED,” A user posted on X tonight.

BO NICKAL FRAUD CHECKED pic.twitter.com/7bDZywzvOP — Christopher (@CeeJFanAccount) May 4, 2025

“Never ever compare the quitting fraud Bo Nickal to (Khamzat) Chimaev,” A second user tweeted.

“Bo Nickal should be in federal fucking prison for thinking he can f*ck with Khamzat,” Another wrote in a tweet.

Bo Nickal should be in federal fucking prison for thinking he can fuck with Khamzat — S🔻 (@katchmeifyakan) May 4, 2025

“Dominated Bo Nickal on the ground and KO’d him next round LMAO,” A fourth user commented on their X account.