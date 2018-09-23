Thiago Santos Targets Jimi Manuwa After UFC Sao Paulo Win

Thiago Santos targets a fight with Jimi Manuwa after getting his hand raised in his latest fight inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner.

How We Got Here

It was revealed on earlier this week that Manuwa was forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Santos in a light heavyweight bout. As a result, the UFC needed to find a short-notice replacement to serve as the opponent for Santos and to save this main event. Thus, they got Eryk Anders.

Manuwa is coming off of back-to-back losses to Jan Blachowicz and Volkan Oezdemir. Prior to those losses, he was on a two-fight win streak where he knocked out both of those opponents.

Thiago Santos Targets

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Sao Paulo event that aired on FOX Sports 1, Santos defeated Anderson via TKO at 5:00 of the third round. This came right after Anders collapsed multiple times trying to get to his stool and as a result, the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Following the fight, while speaking with media members, Santos made it known that he hasn’t forgotten about Manuwa and seeks a fight with him next.