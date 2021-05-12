An all-Brazilian showdown between one-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Thiago Santos and the #10 ranked contender, Johnny Walker has been booked to feature at a UFC event on September 25. — with a location or venue for the event yet to be determined by the promotion.

The #4 ranked Santos looks to snap a three-fight losing skid against his compatriot, Walker, most recently faltering to the #3 rated, Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 259 in March at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the charismatic, Walker, the Rio de Janeiro striker returned to the winner’s enclosure at UFC Vegas 11 in September, recovering to stop former LFA light heavyweight titleholder, Ryan Spann with a first round knockout midway through the opening round. News of the pairing of Santos and Walker was first reported by Combate reporter, Raphael Marinho.

American Top Team staple, Santos has suffered three consecutive losses, including two on the bounce since his close split decision defeat to former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones in July of 2019 at UFC 239. Suffering catastrophic injuries and tears in both of his legs during his showdown with Jones, Santos would return in November of last year.

Rescheduled numerous times to share the Octagon with another fellow Brazil native, upcoming UFC 266 title challenger, Glover Teixeira, Santos suffered an eventual third round rear-naked choke to the Minas Gerais veteran despite an early promising start.

The 37-year-old is also a native of Rio de Janeiro, and throughout his twenty-one fight Octagon stint, has managed a whopping eleven knockout successes. In notable organizational victories, Santos has bested the likes of Ronny Markes, Elias Theodorou, Nate Marquardt, Gerald Meerschaert, Jack Hermansson, Anthony Smith, Kevin Holland, Jimi Manuwa, and holds a UFC Fight Night Prague main event knockout triumph over current light heavyweight best, Jan Blachowicz.

Dana White’s Contender Series Brazil 2 product, Walker has featured six times under the UFC’s banner since his transition to the Octagon back in November of 2018.

The 29-year-old Straight Blast Gym Ireland mover initially began his UFC stint with an eye-catching 3-0 record — scoring stunning knockout wins over Khalil Rountree Jr., Justin Ledet, and Misha Cirkunov.

At UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden back in November of 2019, Walker dropped a first round knockout loss to current Bellator MMA Grand Prix semi finalist, Corey Anderson. Prior to his knockout success against Spann, Walker returned to Brasilia in March of last year, dropping a unanimous decision defeat to former Fight Nights Global champion, Nikita Krylov.