Surviving some worrying shots from Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann – charismatic light heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker snapped his two-fight skid, via a series of elbows and hammerfists at the Octagon fence midway through the opening round.

With both engaging in a clinch battle in the opening moments in the round, Walker was dropped with a counter from Spann – before utilizing his defensive grappling to buck Spann off who had assumed full mount. The recent Straight Blast Gym Ireland mover then defended a takedown attempt from Spann, before unleashing a series of elbows and hammerfists to a slumped Spann – forcing referee, Dan Miragliotta to step in and call a halt to proceedings. Walker returns to winning ways after dissapointing defeats to Corey Anderson, and Nikita Krylov.

Check out the highlights of Walker’s first-round victory over Spann, below.

This was crazyyy. But ya know… Johnny Walker. pic.twitter.com/KEUZnzmU0x — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 20, 2020