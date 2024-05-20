Themba Gorimbo calls for UFC Africa headlining fight after recent win: ‘I come from the gutters’

After picking up a win at UFC Vegas 92, Themba Gorimbo opened up about his dream for the future and what it will take to make that dream happen.

Coming from the “gutters” of Africa by his own admission, Gorimbo’s story is an inspirational one. He knows that, and that’s why he believes that he can make his dream of headlining a UFC Africa card come true one day.

At UFC Vegas 92, Gorimbo wasn’t just fighting for himself, though. His coach tragically lost his mother in the lead-up to fight night, and according to Gorimbo, the win was for her just as much as it was for himself.

“I don’t think he took me down,” Gorimbo told reporters at the post-fight press conference. “I think every time he tried to take me down, I remembered my coach and the sacrifice that he made. I said, ‘Nope.’ I remembered the sacrifice that he made. That’s why he didn’t take me down. Every time, he didn’t take me down. My takedown defense was solid. I took him down. I could’ve done more if I wanted to. But for this fight, I was working more on defensive wrestling than attacking wrestling. Because I wanted to knock him out. What I’m doing is being grateful for the win. That’s the most important thing.”

Themba Gorimbo hoped for a spectacular finish but ultimately came up short. Still, Gorimbo is just happy he can leave for home as the victor.

Themba Gorimbo speaks on his dream to headline UFC Africa card

“I’ve heard the rumors they’re going with a Fight Night first when they do go,” Themba Gorimbo said. “At a Fight Night, there’s no titles needed. So I have to make my way up and main event an Apex show. From there, I’ll main event the first African show because I’m a big inspiration to the African fighters because of where I come from. I earned my spot to be here. I didn’t have anything. I worked my ass off to be here. I sacrificed. I nagged my manager daily to be here in the UFC. If an African child can maybe take a page out of my story, to try to make it here, I’m the perfect guy to ask. If you listen to me and you try to do what I do, you might be up there or just land in the UFC.”

“I feel like I need to do that to inspire a lot of other African kids. I respect the guys who came before me, Izzy (Adesanya), Kamaru (Usman), the history he made, (Francis) Ngannou, the history he made, Dricus (Du Plessis) with the championship that he has. I respect that. But when it comes to the guy who can actually relate a lot more than anything, I’m not disrespecting the guys, but I come from the gutters of Africa, the gutters of Africa. I can maybe turn a page and reach the new market the UFC needs to reach.”

What’s more, Themba Gorimbo wouldn’t even describe himself as a role model. Instead, he’d just like his story to inspire his people.

“I’m not a guy that is a role model,” Themba Gorimbo said. “I’m just Themba Gorimbo. That’s what I’m proud of firstly. … When I sit at home, before sleeping at home in my bed, I reflect, and I don’t make the same mistakes again. So I’m not a role model, but I want to be an inspiration and I think I am. … I am inspiration more than a role model.”

