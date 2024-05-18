Lerone Murphy dominates Edson Barboza, stays undefeated with unanimous decision win – UFC Vegas 92 Highlights

Manchester’s own Lerone Murphy delivered a star-making performance in the UFC Vegas 92 headliner on Saturday night.

Gunning for his first win against a ranked contender, Murphy was tasked with taking on Octagon icon and 35-fight veteran Edson Barboza inside The APEX in Las Vegas. From the get-go, Murphy had the advantage on the feet, forcing Barboza to bite on his feints and land at will with the right hand.

Murphy survived a scary moment in the waning seconds of the opening round when he ate a vicious upkick from Barboza that had him rocked and appeared to break his nose. Despite the moment of adversity, Murphy came back in round two and delivered a near-perfect fight for the next four rounds. After five rounds of action, Murphy had outstruck ‘Junior’ 259 to 79. On top of that, ‘The Miracle’ landed four of six takedowns clocking more than five minutes of control time.

Needless to say, Murphy ran away with it on the scorecards, bagging his 14th career victory and sixth win under the UFC banner.

Official Result: Lerone Murphy def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Check Out Highlights From Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 92:

GAME READY.



The undefeated 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @LeroneMurphy has nothing but big things in front of him with a win tonight! #UFCVegas92 pic.twitter.com/BHf2j9DbDe — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 19, 2024

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy UFC Vegas 92 Free fights #UFCVegas92 : Main Event Main Card :



Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy



Barboza leg kick to Murphy’s face off his back brutal pic.twitter.com/c0Wj5sod8q — Just zipped a bong hit with my bear Ted (@stonedagainbros) May 19, 2024

Edson Barboza is seemingly out on his feet attempting to spinning wheel kick Lerone Murphy 😳‼️#UFC #MMA #UFCVegas92 pic.twitter.com/fiV1PlRDBQ — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) May 19, 2024