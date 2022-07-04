Former WWE wrestler, The Undertaker responds to Israel Adesanya recreating his iconic entrance at UFC 276 this past weekend

The reigning middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has made it a point in the past to bring some entertainment to his ring walks. He first caught eyes when he and his dance group would perform a routine before his first bout with Robert Whittaker, a fight he would win by knockout.

This past weekend, however, Adesanya decided to pay tribute to professional wrestling legend, The Undertaker. ‘Stylebender’ would sport an austere wide brim hat, a part of The Undertaker’s iconic image, and would carry an urn, another prop synonymous with the former WWE champion.

The Undertaker Responds

Many who watched the walkout were entertained by the moment, many around the MMA world either follow pro wrestling or watched it growing up. The Undertaker was a part of the WWE for 30 years, the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

The Undertaker, or Mark Calaway himself enjoyed the walkout, with Ariel Helwani putting out a tweet with Calaway’s reaction when asked his thoughts on the walkout

I asked @undertaker what he thought of @stylebender’s walkout:



“I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”pic.twitter.com/a0tGCZ0DyK — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2022 ‘I asked @undertaker what he thought of @stylebender’s walkout: “I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”’- Ariel Helwani

The wrestler’s official Twitter account would also tweet at Adesanya, congratulating him on his victory over Jared Cannonier.

The long walk many opponents know and fear … congrats @stylebender! #UFC276 https://t.co/AuvdbqoB6d — Undertaker (@undertaker) July 3, 2022 ‘The long walk many opponents know and fear … congrats @stylebender! #UFC276‘

Did you like Adesanya’s walkout?