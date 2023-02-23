WWE Superstar The Undertaker dishes details on confrontation with Brock Lesnar at UFC event

Brock Lesnar and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had an infamous confrontation at UFC 121 in 2010.

On that night, Brock Lesnar stepped into the Octagon as the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. Doing battle with Cain Velasquez in the evening’s main event, fans were left shocked, but it didn’t have anything to do with what went down inside the cage. The Undertaker was in attendance, but not as a fan. During his appearance on an episode of Hawk vs. Wolf, the pro wrestling legend revealed he was “strictly there to pick a fight” with Brock Lesnar.

According to the Deadman, Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar knew the confrontation was going to happen, but someone forgot to loop in UFC president Dana White.

“Unbeknownst to Vince or myself, Dana had no clue what was going on,” Undertaker said. “We weren’t aware of the fact that Dana did not know that I was going to do that. He was not happy. Some guy from the WWE is challenging his biggest draw, but we thought he was on board with it.”

Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker Would Deliver a Payoff To Their Infamous UFC Moment at WrestleMania 30

The incident occurred while Ariel Helwani was interviewing the Undertaker following the main event. As Brock Lesnar walked by, the two men locked eyes with Undertaker asking Lesnar, “You wanna do it?” The confrontation had UFC and WWE fans confused as to whether or not the confrontation was planned or genuine. In the end, nothing came of it, but Undertaker confirmed that the goal was to set up a showdown between the two in the WWE. Lesnar ultimately returned to the WWE and carried out a feud with The Undertaker, but not until two years after the infamous confrontation.

“We jumped the gun a little bit on the timing,” Undertaker admitted.

At WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar famously ended the 21-win streak The Undertaker had at the annual showcase of champions.