Ariel Helwani responds following ‘Weird comment’ from UFC star Joe Rogan: ‘He’s Dana White’s boy’

Canadian mixed martial arts journalist, Ariel Helwani has responded to what he labelled a “weird comment” from long-time UFC color commentary staple, Joe Rogan – in which the comedian and podcast host suggested Helwani had lured comments from UFC welterweight, Sean Brady following his October loss to Belal Muhammad, during a post-fight interview.

Ariel Helwani responds to comments from UFC caller, Joe Rogan

Rogan, a long-time color commentator and Octagon interviewer for the UFC, recently featured the above-mentioned, Muhammad on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience – in which Muhammad revealed to him that Brady had confirmed how following his TKO loss, his family and himself had received death threats from disgruntled bettors and fans.

As made knowledge to Helwani through a fan question on his show, The MMA Hour – Rogan alleged that the reporter had lured those comments from Philadelphia native, Brady, leading to a passionate response from the former.

“What the f*ck is that all about?” Ariel Helwani said. “First of all, I didn’t get Sean Brady to say that. Sean Brady just offered that up on his own. How could I have gotten him to say that? And what does that even mean in general: ‘Ariel Helwani likes to get people to say things’?”

“[That’s] especially rich coming from the guy who was pushing false narratives and false information and fake information and all kinds of nonsense over the past two years to the point where people were demanding that he get dropped from Spotify,” Ariel Helwani said. “Which I never agreed with. But I mean, of course, we know what the history is with Joe (Rogan) – he’s Dana’s (White) boy. He’s always gonna have his back. But what are we talking about? ‘Ariel Helwani likes to get people to say things.’ I ask questions, people answer them, I move on.” (Transcribed by MMA News)