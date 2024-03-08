The Ultimate Fighter 32: Alexa Grasso set to coach against Valentina Shevchenko, new season premieres in June

On International Women’s Day, UFC CEO, Dana White has confirmed how undisputed flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, and former division champion, Valentina Shevchenko will serve as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 32 this year, which is set for a premiere on ESPN later this summer.

Grasso, the current undisputed flyweight champion and current pound-for-pound number one fighter on the promotion’s books, has been sidelined since she retained her crown in a split decision draw against the aforenoted, Shevchenko in the pair’s Noche UFC rematch back in September of last year.

The result came off the back of a shocking upset win for Mexican favorite, Grasso, who submitted dominant gold holder, Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 285 last March, crowning herself as the undisputed flyweight champion and snapping the former’s dominant roughshod run through the division.

The Ultimate Fighter 32 sees Grasso paired with Shevchenko

And this Friday afternoon, the above-mentioned White confirmed that The Ultimate Fighter 32 is set to air on ESPN this summer, starting on June 4. – with Grasso serving as an opposing head coach against kickboxing star, Shevchenko – ahead of an expected trilogy title fight between the streaking duo.

“Happy International Women’s Day!” Dana White posted on his official X account today. “#TheUltimateFighter32 coaches will be @AlexaGrasso and @BulletValentina premiering June 4th on @ESPN@ @UltimateFighter.”

Last year, the promotion showcased a series of The Ultimate Fighter 31 – with former duel-division champion, Conor McGregor squaring off with former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler, ahead of an end-of-season fight – which has still yet to materialize at the time of publication.

The latest edition of The Utimate Fighter saw Brad Katona land a decison win over Cody Gibson to become a two-time winner of the tournament at the bantamweight limit, whilst Kurt Holobaugh submitted Austin Hubbard in the pair’s tournament finale at the lightweight limit to win.

Which coach will prevail come the end of The Ultimate Fighter 32?