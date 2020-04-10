The UFC Still Plans To Promote 42 Events In 2020

Spread the word!













Dana White believes the UFC will hold all 42 scheduled events this year despite the unavoidable downtime caused by COVID-19.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto following their interview regarding the cancellation of UFC 249 White shared his plans.

Taking to twitter Okamoto posted.

Dana White (@danawhite) also made it clear to me after we wrapped the interview the UFC will still promote 42 events this year, which it was originally scheduled to do. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 9, 2020

This news comes as the UFC has been forced to cancel the upcoming pay per view UFC 249 scheduled for April 18th, as well as postpone any upcoming events that were in the works.

After travel restrictions created problems for UFC 249 the event had gone through many venues before finally finding a home at Tachi Palace, California. This was set to be the location the UFC planned to hold their upcoming events for the next two months, while construction was being completed on “Fight Island” the private island set to hold future events. This, however, was shut down as top executives from Disney/ ESPN contacted White urging him not to run events at this time.

As of now, the plan is for the UFC to begin hosting events from “Fight Island” once construction is completed, White has predicted this will be in the next month. With only 38 weeks remaining in 2020 and no date currently announced for the return of events, holding the remaining scheduled events for the year, once returned will likely see a UFC event every week for the rest of 2020.

After the main event was remade at the last minute. It is currently unclear if UFC 249’s card will remain the same once it is rescheduled or if it will be remade again.

