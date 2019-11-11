The Rock Has Responded To Nate Diaz’s Post-UFC 244 Comments

Spread the word!













One of the biggest things coming out of UFC 244 earlier this month was the involvement of The Rock. The WWE legend and Hollywood mega-star was present to wrap the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship around the waist of the winner.

When it was all said and done, Masvidal emerged victorious via TKO by way of a Doctor Stoppage. After the fight, Diaz jokingly called The Rock out for being biased towards Masvidal, given the pair are both from Miami. (H/T BJPenn.com)

”F**k The Rock too, man,” Diaz said after losing to Masvidal at UFC 244. “That motherf**ker over here playing me. See him over here smiling with Masvidal. Should have had Mike Tyson handing out a belt if anybody. I don’t give a f**k about any belt anyway, but he can get it too.”

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” today (Mon. November 11, 2019), The Rock responded to Diaz’s comments, and completely understood where he was coming from. (H/T MMA News)

“I wasn’t surprised at Nate’s comments because that’s the Nate that we all know and love,” Johnson said. “He is as advertised. Nate, he gets it. He knows that me and Jorge we’re boys, we’re from Miami. We have a lot of deep connections down there.

“A lot of the fighters we know, a lot of the coaches and trainers that we know, a lot of the gyms that we’ve been to down there. So there’s a connection, so no I was totally fine with it. He gets it.”

Despite his connection to Masvidal, The Rock said he was trying to keep his involvement in UFC 244 as neutral as possible.

“Again I went into the fight, I wanted to be as neutral as possible when I was promoting it because as we’re leading up to it and selling it on pay-per-view I didn’t want to come out and say, ‘Jorge’s my boy and he’s gonna win,’” Rock said.

“No, I just wanted to be neutral and I thought that was the best, smartest, strategic play to get as many new eyes on this fight as possible and again help impact in my own little way the bottom line.

“From what I’m told, since UFC’s transition it was the biggest fight they’ve ever had, second I’m sorry, to Conor and Khabib which is quite an amazing accomplishment. I’m very proud for both those guys.”

What do you think about The Rock’s response to Diaz’s post-UFC 244 comments?