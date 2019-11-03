Jorge Masvidal Gets Doctor Stoppage Over Nate Diaz – UFC 244 Results

Spread the word!













Finally, in our UFC 244 main event, Jorge Masvidal takes on Nate Diaz at welterweight for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

Round 1:

Diaz starting off fast with a front kick to the body. Masvidal with a leg kick and a nice combination, clinching up now. Masvidal lands a big combination and drops Diaz, catching him with a kick on the way down. Masvidal is pouring on ground-and-pound, and Diaz is busted open bad. Masvidal playing with Diaz’s legs. Diaz inviting Masvidal to the ground but won’t he won’t.

Masvidal lets Diaz stand. A hard kick to the body from Masvidal and Diaz catches it, going for the takedown. A nice inside elbow from Masvidal lands and they separate. A nice combination lands for Diaz and they clinch up again. They separate and Masvidal with another nice combination. Dia with another nice left hand. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Masvidal is backing away from Diaz’s pressure, tagging up Diaz’s cut. A nice kick to the body lands for Masvidal. Lead hook connects for Masvidal and he follows up with a body kick. A right hand down the pipe connects for Masvidal. A big overhand from Masvidal rocks Diaz.

He drops and Masvidal is working ground-and-pound again from holding Diaz’s legs. Another big shot from Masvidal and they clinch up again. A nice knee to the body and some shots connect from Masvidal. Masvidal again clinches up with Diaz and takes him down. A scramble from Diaz and he locks up a Masvidal leg. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Diaz coming forward to start the round, putting together a few shots. Masvidal lands a jab backing away. Another big overhand from Masvidal connects. Diaz now putting together a big combination. Masvidal enters a clinch with a left hand. Masvidal with another straight right hand. Diaz firing back now, and both men are exchanging heavy leather.

Masvidal connects with another overhand and Diaz keeps him at bay with a kick to the body. Diaz with a knee to the body and he presses Masvidal against the cage. Diaz tries to scramble and now and has Masvidal in his guard. Masvidal pouring on strong ground-and-pound and the round ends.

Official Result: Jorge Masvidal def. Nate Diaz via R3 TKO (Doctor Stoppage, 5:00)