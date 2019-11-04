The Rock Reflects On UFC 244, Praises Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













Over the weekend (Sat. November 2, 2019) WWE legend and Hollywood star The Rock was in attendance for UFC 244 in New York City. The Rock, real name Dwayne Johnson, presented Jorge Masvidal with the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

Johnson took to Instagram recently to reflect on his involvement in the Madison Square Garden show. Here’s what he had to say.

“Man, as many of you know (and witnessed) I’ve had the cool honor to raise many heavyweight titles over my head at the @thegarden from my wild pro wrestling career.

This one was special and super f’n cool. The @ufc crowd energy was next level. As was my gratitude.”

Johnson then took to Instagram to praise Masvidal, his fellow Miami native, who topped Nate Diaz for the BMF Title.

“My brotha @gamebredfighter looked sharp in that octagon. Evolved skill set. Rare air. Promise kept. The Baddest Muthaf*cka on the planet. Congrats @gamebredfighter.”

“Away from all the noise, good to have a quiet moment. I’m always impressed with an individual’s discipline and commitment to succeed. But I’m impressed more with how one handles their success and that level of intense pressure to be #1. Congrats @gamebredfighter for being that example, raising the bar and getting the job done. My goal was to help promote this fight as much as I could in hopes that. Jorge, @natediaz209 and all the fighters could make as much money💰as possible at the Garden – that was completely sold out. Congrats! Thanks brotha for having the brilliant idea to have me present the BMF Title to you. Always got you. Hardest workers in the room. BMF in the game. Now go destroy some MF’n cheat meals “

Masvidal and Diaz main evented the UFC 244 event, where “Gamebred” seemingly dominated the first three rounds. While Diaz got his shots in, the Stockton native was cut up very bad, dropped several times, and nearly finished on a number of occasions. Despite picking up the pace late in the third round, the doctor decided to stop the fight due to Diaz’s two massive cuts on his eye.

Diaz and Masvidal both want a rematch, but UFC president Dana White has expressed no interest in such a fight.

What did you think of The Rock’s appearance at UFC 244 over the weekend?