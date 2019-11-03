Dana White Not Interested In Masvidal vs. Diaz Rematch

Spread the word!













If you were disappointed with the way Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz ended last night (Sat. November 2, 2019) at UFC 244, get comfortable with the decision. Masvidal and Diaz met for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship in a welterweight scrap that went into the third round.

Masvidal landed some huge shots on Diaz, dropping him several times, cutting the Stockton slugger up, and avoiding Diaz’s jiu-jitsu ability. However, before the fourth round could start, the doctor stepped in to examine Diaz’s cut. The doctor determined it was too bad for Diaz to continue fighting, and stopped the fight.

Speaking at the UFC 244 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was initially upset with the stoppage, but later changed his mind after seeing Diaz backstage.

“Yeah, you know, it happens in this game,” White said. “These things happen. At first I was b*tching and pissed off and said, ‘They didn’t stop the Tyson Fury fight, and that cut was nasty, and whatever.’ But then I walked back and I saw Nate Diaz and his eyebrow was literally flipped out in front of his eye and he had another huge gash under his eye.

“And I started thinking – It’s easy sitting over there in my chair and thinking the fight shouldn’t be stopped. And the reason we love Diaz is because he’s so tough and durable and everything else, but, I don’t know. These things happen, and – it didn’t look good.”

In regards to a rematch between Masvidal and Diaz, White said he isn’t interested given how dominant “Gamebred” looked throughout.

“No. It doesn’t interest me right away,” White said. “I think that – I got asked a couple of questions tonight, you know, Diaz comes on in the later rounds, if this fight had gone later, they didn’t stop it, what would’ve happened? Whatever – but it didn’t.

“It got stopped with cuts and Masvidal looked very dominant. He looked good, he’s looked good all year. He’s had nothing but great fights all year. If anybody is the fighter of 2019, it’s definitely that kid. And I think he has some big options coming his way.

What do you think about White not being interested in rematching Masvidal vs. Diaz?