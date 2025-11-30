The MMA Guru Stands Up for Alex Pereira Amid Fan Outrage Over Gym Knockout

Popular yet polarizing content creator The MMA Guru has defended UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira following the latter’s knockout of a sparring partner drew some criticism from fans.

In a viral training clip, the UFC two-division champion was seen knocking out one of his training partners with his brutal left hook.

Alex Pereira knocked out his sparring partner with a BRUTAL left hand 😳



While many critiqued ‘Poatan’ for hard sparring and unnecessarily knocking out someone in the gym, The MMA Guru took a different stance and posted on X:

“Everybody is going after Alex Pereira for this. Sometimes you have to throw some heat in the gym; KOs are going to happen. Hard sparring is necessary & this wasn’t even that hard. Felt like a 50% power hook. The only thing I disagree with is the guy behind the camera posting it.”

After losing his strap earlier this year, ‘Poatan’ most recently ran it back with Magomed Ankalaev and dethroned the latter with a round-one knockout. The Brazilian is currently recovering from a broken foot, and as per insider info, his next fight could be against Carlos Ulberg in 2026.

Alex Pereira’s Bold Goal: Capture a Third UFC Title

Alex Pereira and his team have already made the UFC know about their intention of moving up to heavyweight. Recently, Pereira posted a picture of himself with two UFC belts, captioning it:

“2+1=3 CHAMA”

Jon Jones has shown interest in fighting ‘Poatan,’ and the latter has also called out ‘Bones’ on many occasions. Jones remains confident that he can beat both Tom Aspinall and Pereira. However, he would prefer to fight ‘Poatan’ because “Pereira is an absolute idol right now.”

