Jon Jones Explains Why Both Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira Lose The Same Way To Him

Jon Jones thinks he can break both Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall in the same way. Jones recently appeared in an interview with Geoffrey Woo and talked about how ‘Poatan’ shares nearly all of his training videos on social media, which enables Jones to learn every facet of the Brazilian’s fight game.

‘Bones’ believes that when it comes to grappling and ground game, it would be the same for Aspinall and Pereira. However, as per the former champion, it will take him more effort to defeat Aspinall compared to ‘Poatan,’ given Aspinall’s size.

However, Jones accepts that both Pereira and Aspinall are quick on their feet. During the sitdown, he said:

“The biggest difference between Pereira and Aspinall is the level of footage that I have. Pereira posts everything, whole sparring sessions. I have a whole kickboxing career to study from. I think my grappling, power, and wisdom would be a lot for him to handle. But that would be the same scenario for Tom Aspinall. I don’t think the UK wrestling system and their jiu-jitsu programs are as good as people think they are. Tom is physically bigger, probably take me a little more effort. It would be the same story if I got Tom to the ground as it would be if I got Pereira to the ground.”

Jones was offered $30 million to fight Aspianll and unify the titles but he rejected the fight and chose to retire earlier this year. He later came out of retirement, is in the testing pool now and wants to fight on the UFC White House 2026 card. However, UFC CEO Dana White does not like the idea.

Jon Jones reveals why he wants to fight Alex Pereira and not Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has always been reluctant about fighting Tom Aspinall but has shown interest in fighting Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ has also called out ‘Bones’ on several occasions.

During the interview posted above , Jones gave another reason why he wants to fight ‘Poatan.’