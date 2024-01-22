The Drake Curse Strikes Again! Grammy Award-Winning Rapper Loses $700,000 Betting on UFC 297 Headliner

MMA’s infamous ‘Drake Curse‘ has struck again.

With UFC 297 emanating from his hometown of Toronto, Canada, it’s no surprise that the Grammy Award winner dropped another massive bet on the night’s biggest fight. Via his social media channels, Drake revealed that he threw down $700k on defending champion Sean Strickland to leave The Great White North with his title intact.

Drake bet $700K on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus Du Plessis tonight 😳



After 25 entertaining minutes of action, Dricus Du Plessis was announced as the winner via split decision, marking another massive loss for Drake. Of course, it hasn’t been all bad for the singer/songwriter. ‘Drizzy’ made a whopping $1.38 million after wagering $1 million on Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to defeat Ryan Garcia last year. He also scored over $2.7 million in winnings after betting that Adesanya would not only avenge his UFC 281 loss to Pereira but that he would get it done by knockout in their UFC 287 rematch.

However, he lost $500k betting on Israel Adesanya to KO Sean Strickland during their UFC 293 clash in September. Still, by our calculations, Drake is playing with house money.

As for the new UFC middleweight world champion, Dricus Du Plessis has a plethora of options for his first title defense. The likeliest scenario has him squaring off with Israel Adesanya following the pair’s heated face-to-face encounter inside the Octagon in July. Khamzat Chimaev is another possibility, but UFC CEO Dana White seemingly ruled out the notion of an immediate rematch between ‘DDP’ and Strickland even though he felt Strickland did enough to walk away the winner on Saturday night.