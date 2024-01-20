Drake slaps eye-Watering $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus du Plessis in UFC 297 title grudge fight

Canadian rapper and songwriter, Drake has once more continued in his recent vein of high-profile betting ahead of a massive Octagon landing – this time placing a staggering $700,000 wager on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 tonight – having previously betted against the newly-crowned champion last September.

Drake, who landed a reported payout in excess of $1,000,000 back in December after betting on welterweight champion, Leon Edwards to defeat former interim titleholder, Colby Covington at UFC 296, has turned those winnings into another high-profile wager.

Losing half a million back in September whilst betting on UFC 293, Drake incorrectly predicted a victory for former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya in Australia, with the above-mentioned, Strickland upsetting the apple cart and the bookmakers with his stunning unanimous decision upset victory.

Drake places $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland to win at UFC 297

However, tonight, in his home town, Drake has bet a staggering $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland to beat incoming title challenger, promotional-perfect contender, du Plessis – with a successful flutter set to net the Canadian just shy of $1,400,000 in returns.

drake put $700k on sean strickland pic.twitter.com/DuzXWdSz8R — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) January 20, 2024

Attempting to lodge his first successful defense of the middleweight title tonight in Toronto, Strickland meets Pretoria native, du Plessis – who is riding what many have described as a surprising underdog line ahead of UFC 297.

In the midst of perfect run since his UFC landing back in 2020, last July during International Fight Week, du Plessis turned in a stunning second round TKO win over former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker in the pair’s officially billed title-eliminator in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And in a chilling warning at last night’s ceremonial weigh-ins, former EFC and KSW championship winner, du Plessi claimed that Strickland – who called for a death fight with himself at UFC 297, will see his wish granted in ‘The Great White North’.

