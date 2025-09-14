Terence Crawford’s Historic Victory Solidifies GOAT Claims Among Boxing Community

Terence Crawford’s unanimous decision victory over Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night has sparked widespread debate about his place among boxing’s greatest fighters, with numerous experts, fighters, and analysts now claiming the 37-year-old deserves consideration as the greatest of all time.

Crawford’s achievement of becoming the first male boxer in the four-belt era to capture undisputed championships across three weight classes has fundamentally altered the conversation around his legacy. The Omaha native moved up two weight divisions to dethrone Alvarez at super middleweight, adding to his previous undisputed titles at junior welterweight and welterweight.

Terence Crawford’s Expert Endorsements

Several prominent figures in boxing have made bold statements about Crawford’s GOAT credentials following his masterful performance. Andre Ward, the former unified super middleweight champion, declared Crawford “the GOAT of this generation” immediately following the victory. Ward’s endorsement carries significant weight given his own Hall of Fame credentials and analytical expertise.

Former lightweight champion Ryan Garcia, despite previously dismissing Crawford as “overhyped,” completely reversed his stance after witnessing the Canelo performance. Garcia posted on social media: “I actually believe Crawford may be the best fighter of all time”. This dramatic shift highlights the transformative nature of Crawford’s latest victory.

I actually believe Crawford may be the best fighter of all time. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 14, 2025

Statistical Arguments for GOAT Status

ESPN’s boxing coverage emphasized several unprecedented achievements that support GOAT arguments. Crawford maintains a perfect 42-0 record with 31 knockouts and has never lost a round on any judge’s scorecard throughout his 17-year professional career. This perfect scoring record is something Floyd Mayweather, despite his 50-0 record, never accomplished.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Terence Crawford throws a left at Canelo Alvarez in their undisputed super middleweight title fight during Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Boxing analysts point to Crawford’s versatility as another GOAT indicator. He has demonstrated the ability to both deliver violent knockouts, as seen against Errol Spence Jr., and execute technical masterclasses, as displayed against Canelo. This adaptability across different fighting styles strengthens his case among all-time greats.

Historical Context and Comparisons

CBS Sports’ analysis positioned Crawford’s recent three-fight stretch as potentially defining a new era in boxing. The outlet suggested that Crawford’s performances against Spence, Israil Madrimov, and Canelo at ages 35-37 represent some of the finest work of his career, demonstrating sustained excellence into his late thirties.

The victory over Canelo drew immediate comparisons to Floyd Mayweather’s 2013 decision win over a younger Alvarez. However, several analysts argued Crawford’s performance was more impressive given the Mexican fighter’s experience and maturity since that earlier loss. Notably, Canelo himself stated in the post-fight press conference: “I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Terence Crawford reacts after defeating Canelo Alvarez for the Undisputed & Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Championship at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images)

Weight Class Mastery

Crawford’s ability to win world titles across five weight classes, from lightweight (135 pounds) to super middleweight (168 pounds), represents rare versatility in modern boxing. He joins an exclusive group alongside legends like Sugar Ray Leonard and Thomas Hearns in achieving lineal championships across such a wide range.

The undisputed status in three divisions particularly stands out in the modern four-belt era, where unifying all major sanctioning bodies has become increasingly difficult due to political and promotional obstacles.

Contemporary Peer Recognition

Beyond expert analysis, Crawford has earned recognition from active fighters. Shakur Stevenson, an undefeated champion himself, declared Crawford “the G.O.A.T.” before the Canelo fight and maintained that position afterward. British former world champion Tony Bellew praised Crawford’s “pure boxing and excellence,” calling the performance anything but dull.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Terence Crawford reacts after defeating Canelo Alvarez for the Undisputed & Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Championship at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images)

Career-Defining Performance Elements

The technical aspects of Crawford’s victory over Canelo further support GOAT arguments. He effectively utilized southpaw positioning throughout the fight without switching to his natural orthodox stance, demonstrating complete comfort and tactical superiority. His ability to absorb Canelo’s power shots while consistently landing cleaner, more accurate punches showcased elite-level boxing IQ.

Crawford’s defensive skills proved equally impressive, as he effectively neutralized one of boxing’s most feared power punchers while maintaining aggressive positioning when opportunities arose. This balance between offense and defense at the highest level demonstrates the complete skill set expected of all-time greats.

Legacy Implications

With this victory, Crawford has addressed the primary criticism of his career – that he lacked elite-level opposition. Defeating Canelo, widely considered the face of boxing and a future Hall of Famer, at his natural weight class eliminates questions about competition quality.

The performance also demonstrated Crawford’s ability to rise to the occasion in boxing’s biggest moments, a characteristic shared by other GOAT candidates. His composure under pressure and ability to execute his game plan against a hostile crowd of 70,000 largely supporting Canelo showcased championship mentality.

Crawford himself acknowledged the historical significance while maintaining characteristic humility. When asked about his definition of greatness, he simply replied: “You’re looking at him.” However, he deflected direct comparisons to Mayweather, stating: “Floyd was the greatest of his era and I’m the greatest of my era. There is no need to compare”.