Terence Crawford Takes Down Canelo Álvarez to Become Undisputed Champ – Canelo vs. Crawford Highlights

Terence Crawford scored the biggest win of his career, defeating Canelo Álvarez to capture the undisputed super middleweight world championship.

From the opening bell, Crawford appeared to be in complete control of the fight, putting together combinations and controlling the action, even when he was the one moving backward. Álvarez did a good job of attacking the body throughout the fight, but he was never really able to attack Crawford upstairs, allowing ‘Bud’ to swing away and clip the Mexican superstar with fight-altering shots on more than one occasion.

After 12 entertaining rounds of action, we went to the scorecards, where Crawford would become the only three-division undisputed titleholder in the modern boxing era.

Official Result: Terence Crawford def. Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113) to win the undisputed super middleweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford:

Terence Crawford makes his ring walk to Mexican music, wearing a Mariachi-inspired EVERLAST x Off-White outfit, carrying a guitar case like Antonio Banderas' character in Desperado 🔥#CaneloCrawford | #Boxing | #Boxeopic.twitter.com/9vGYkqzPuN — RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS (@ringofhighlight) September 14, 2025

Canelo Alvarez makes his Las Vegas ring walk in a black-and-gold AMIRI hooded poncho, embroidered with the colors of the Mexican flag 🇲🇽#CaneloCrawford | #Boxing | #Boxeopic.twitter.com/Fst12UMDFf — RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS (@ringofhighlight) September 14, 2025

Canelo Alvarez POPS Terence Crawford with a STRAIGHT RIGHT in the closing seconds of ROUND 4 🎯#CaneloCrawford | #Boxing | #Boxeopic.twitter.com/GYX9UYUQhH — RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS (@ringofhighlight) September 14, 2025

Terence Crawford SMILES, then MAKES Canelo Alvarez MISS with FOOTWORK at the end of ROUND 6 😁💨#CaneloCrawford | #Boxing | #Boxeopic.twitter.com/KxZP4T57eg — RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS (@ringofhighlight) September 14, 2025