Terence Crawford Takes Down Canelo Álvarez to Become Undisputed Champ – Canelo vs. Crawford Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Terence Crawford scored the biggest win of his career, defeating Canelo Álvarez to capture the undisputed super middleweight world championship.

From the opening bell, Crawford appeared to be in complete control of the fight, putting together combinations and controlling the action, even when he was the one moving backward. Álvarez did a good job of attacking the body throughout the fight, but he was never really able to attack Crawford upstairs, allowing ‘Bud’ to swing away and clip the Mexican superstar with fight-altering shots on more than one occasion.

After 12 entertaining rounds of action, we went to the scorecards, where Crawford would become the only three-division undisputed titleholder in the modern boxing era.

Official Result: Terence Crawford def. Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113) to win the undisputed super middleweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford:

