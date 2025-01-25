Video – BKFC Brawlers Taylor Starling and ‘Rowdy’ Bec Rawlings Leave Little to the Imagination

Taylor Starling and former UFC fighter ‘Rowdy’ Bec Rawlings put on a show before the show.

Emanating from Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will deliver its fifth annual KnuckleMania event headlined by a showdown between former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and 20-year veteran Jeremy ‘Lil Heathen’ Stephens.

Featuring in the co-main event will be former UFC heavyweight standout ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell as he is set to challenge reigning and defending BKFC heavyweight titleholder Mick Terrill.

Rounding out the top of the card will be a women’s bare-knuckle bout that is sure to bring the fireworks as BKFC mainstay Taylor Starling meets TUF alumnus Bec Rawlings.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash in The City of Brotherly Love, Starling and Rawlings went face-to-face for the final time. Needless to say, their intense staredown offered a little something for every kind of fight fan out there. Check out the video clip below courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Taylor Starling and Bec Rawlings left little to the imagination during their final #KM5 staredown 😬 pic.twitter.com/A62ILxKbpj — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 24, 2025

Taylor Starling and Bec Rawlings Looking to get back into the win column at knuckleMania 5

Taylor Starling is 4-3 under the BKFC banner with wins over Charisa Sigala, Cassie Robb, Hannah Guy, and Jenny Savage. Her fight with Sigala at the inaugural KnuckleMania event in 2021 is still considered to be one of the wildest fights in promotional history.

Meanwhile, Rawlings goes into her seventh appearance in the promotion with a 3-3 record and riding a three-fight losing streak, including back-to-back losses against reigning women’s flyweight titleholder Christine Ferea.

Check out the full KnuckleMania 5 fight card below:

BKFC KnuckleMania 5 on DAZN Main Card (9 p.m. ET):

Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Mick Terrill vs. Ben Rothwell – BKFC heavyweight championship

Taylor Starling vs. Bec Rawlings

Patrick Brady vs. Zachary Calmus

Dustin Pague vs. JD Burns

Travis Thompson vs. Zachary Pannell

John Garbarino vs. Apostle Spencer

Pat Sullivan vs. Kaine Tomlinson, Jr.

Zedekiah Montanez vs. Brandon Meyer

Joey Dawejko vs. Steven Banks

BKFC KnuckleMania 5 on YouTube Prelim Card (8 p.m. ET):