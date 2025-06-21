Kenzie Morrison, Son of Boxing Legend Tommy Morrison, Scores Vicious 63-Second TKO in BKFC Debut – BKFC 76 Highlights
Kenzie Morrison, the son of boxing legend Tommy Morrison, made a statement in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 76 on Saturday night.
Stepping inside the squared circle against 13-fight MMA veteran Alex Davis, Morrison came springing off the scratch line and immediately put his jab to work, popping Davis’ mouthpiece out of his mouth. From there, it felt like it was just a matter of time as Davis was quick to retreat.
In hot pursuit, Morrison threw another stiff jab that knocked Davis back towards the ropes and to the canvas. Davis’ corner didn’t even give their fighter a chance to answer the count, opting to throw the towel and bring an end to the contest a mere 63 seconds in.
Official Result: Kenzie Morrison def. Alex Davis via (TKO) at 1:03 of Round 1.