Ex-UFC star Eddie Alvarez set to fight Jeremy Stephens at BKFC Knucklemania V in January

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez is set for his return to the squared circle on January 25. next – headlining BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) Knucklemania V in a showdown with fellow Octagon alum, Jeremy Stephens.

Alvarez, who most recently featured under the David Feldman-led promotional banner back in December of last year in a BKFC 56 symbolic King of Violence title fight with UFC veteran, Mike Perry, dropped a second round TKO loss.

And in his promotional debut, Alvarez took on another former UFC title challenger in the form of featherweight veteran, Chad Mendes, scoring a unanimous decision win in April of last year.

Eddie Alvarez set to headline BKFC event against Jeremy Stephens



On social media this evening, news surfaced of a BKFC Knucklemania V headliner between Eddie Alvarez and veteran featherweight striker, Jeremy Stephens.

This just in: Eddie Alvarez x Jeremy Stephens at BKFC Knucklemania V on Jan. 25 at Wells Fargo Center in Philly, exclusively on @DAZN_Sport,” Ariel Helwani posted on his X account. “‘The Underground King’ comes home.

For Stephens, the former UFC featherweight contender has enjoyed a two-fight winning run since his move to the BKFC back in December of last year.

Landing in the promotion with a knockout win over fellow Octagon alum, Jimmie Rivera, Stephens would feature as recently September, landing a unanimous decision win over Bobby Taylor to earn a Performance of the Night bonus.

A former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Philadelphia native, Alvarez struck gold in the Octagon back in 2016, turning in a upset knockout win over Brazilian veteran, Rafael dos Anjos in the first round of their title pairing.