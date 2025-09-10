Tatiana Suarez: Heavy Favorite with Improving Odds in Fight Week Against Amanda Lemos

When Tatiana Suarez and Amanda Lemos square off on the preliminary card of Noche UFC in San Antonio on September 13, both fighters will be fighting to reassert their status among the division’s elite. Suarez, coming off her first career defeat, aims to rebound and reaffirm her place as a title contender, while Lemos, hunting for a second crack at the championship, sees a victory over a top-two opponent as her ticket back into the title conversation.

Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos Odds

The betting odds for the Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos fight show Suarez as a strong favorite to win. Odds generally range around -330 to -400 for Suarez, meaning a bet on her is considered a safer choice but with lower payout. On the other hand, Amanda Lemos is the underdog with odds around +230 to +330, with LEON Bet, suggesting a higher payout but less likelihood of victory according to the bookmakers.

The odds have shifted over time slightly, with Suarez’s line getting a bit shorter (stronger favorite) as betting action has come increasingly on her. Lemos’ odds have drifted slightly higher, reflecting less market confidence, though still offering value for those backing the underdog.

Tatiana Suarez built her reputation on elite wrestling and suffocating grappling. A former NCAA-level wrestler and The Ultimate Fighter 23 tournament winner, she burst onto the UFC scene unbeaten and racked up six submission victories en route to a title shot against Weili Zhang at UFC 312.

Amanda Lemos counters Suarez’s wrestling pedigree with her heavy-hitting boxing and leg kicks. “Amandinha” holds eight knockout wins in her 15-4-1 career, showcasing power that has finished eight opponents in the first round alone. A former Jungle Fight champion, she rebounded from a USADA suspension to earn a unanimous decision win over Iasmin Lucindo earlier this year.

For Suarez, it’s a chance to rebuild momentum toward another title opportunity. For Lemos, defeating a top-two contender would be the signature victory that propels her back into world championship contention. Expect Suarez to look for early takedowns and ground control, while Lemos will aim to keep the fight upright and unleash her boxing combinations.

The market views Suarez as the likely winner, favoring her grappling approach, with potential for the fight to go the distance or end in a submission. Lemos offers upside for a knockout despite being the less likely victor. The odds have slightly changed over time, indicating growing faith in Suarez’s ability.