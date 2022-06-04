Streaking UFC flyweight contender, Erin Blanchfield continues her storm of the division kicking off UFC Vegas 56 in Las Vegas, Nevada — submitting JJ Aldrich with a brutal second round, high-elbow, standing guillotine win at the UFC Apex facility.

Blanchfield who managed to fell Aldrich to the canvas before the finishing sequence, immediately wrapped the neck of her opponent, and within seconds, transitioned to a high-elbow variation guillotine — forcing the tap.

Following the submission stoppage success for Blanchfield, the New Jersey native, who previously competed under the banner of the Shannon Knapp-led, Invicta FC — called out former title challenger, Jessica Eye, as well as the highly-touted prospect, Maycee Barber.

Below, catch the highlights from Erin Blanchfield’s submission win over JJ Aldrich