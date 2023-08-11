Off the back of her most high-profile Octagon victory to date, undefeated strawweight contender, Tatiana Suarez has called for a title challenge under the banner of the UFC, pointing to her run of victories since landing in the promotion, as well as her most recent submission win of former division champion, Jessica Andrade.

Suarez, who managed to scoop the number four rank in the official strawweight pile earlier this month, defeating former undisputed strawweight champion, Andrade with a one-sided win at a UFC Fight NIght Nashville, wrapping up a guillotine choke win in the second round.

And prior to that submission stoppage, Covina native, Suarez had landed another guillotine choke win over Montana De La Rosa earlier year in her return to the Octagon following an almost four year layoff from the sport – in tandem with a brief excursion at the flyweight limit.

Tatiana Suarez stakes her claim for a shot at strawweight gold ahead of UFC 292

With one eye locked on next weekend’s UFC 292 co-headliner and strawweight title fight between incumbent and two-time champion, Zhang Weili, and surging Brazilian force, Amanda Lemos, Suarez has laid out plans for her own shot at Octagon gold.

“I just want a title shot because I think that it’s been a long time coming,” Tatiana Suarez told MMA Fighting. “I’ve worked worked my way up twice now. The first time, I didn’t have the opportunity to do that. I got my win over Nina (Nunes) and then I was injured and I was out for three years, and I didn’t have the opportunity to event fight for the belt.”

“And then I did it all over again,” Tatiana Suarez explained. “I worked my way up. I told theme [the UFC] whatever they want to give me, and I did it. Whatever they’ve asked, I’ve done.”

During her initial run through the strawweight limit, Suarez racked up notable divisional victories over the likes of current flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, as well as former two-time strawweight championship holder, Carla Esparza.

Would you like to see Tatiana Suarez fight for UFC gold next?