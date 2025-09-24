Jake Paul on Tank Davis fight: “the two biggest fighters in America go head to head”

At the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, Jake Paul and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis faced off ahead of their upcoming contest at the very arena they’re set to fight in. Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis transpires at Miami’s Kaseya Center in a curious contest that transpires on Friday, November 14th, with an international broadcast set to go down on Netflix.

Paul addressed several subjects during this press conference, and when touching upon the notion of facing ‘Tank’ here in what many see as Davis’ prime, Paul said,

“This is the toughest fight for me from an experience standpoint….I respect Tank a lot, and that’s why I’m excited. He’s gonna bring the best out of me. And I have to be prepared, I have to be the most locked in I’ve ever been. And that’s what makes this a massive fight.”

When asked how much he’s betting Davis on the side for this fight, as is customary for the influencer with his opponents, Paul stated,

“Two mil. Get a shake. [Jake and Tank shake hands on the bet]”

As far as what fans can expect for this bout on Friday, November 14th, Paul quipped,

“You’re gonna see the two biggest fighters in America go head to head with an amazing card. World championship fights back to back to back. This is the most risky fight that Gervonta could take in boxing…..so, respect to him, it’s gonna be a show and, and we can talk our sh*t at the end of the day, but people are gonna tune in and we’re both gonna show out and someone’s getting put to sleep.”

Jake Paul responds to critics, talks MVP propping up women’s boxing

Most Valuable Promotions has shown to be supportive of women’s boxing through MVP, and in touching on that, Paul said,

“I mean, it’s just boxing at the end of the day. MVP, Nakisa, and myself have always believed in people like her [Alycia], Amanda Serrano and the women’s side of things that arguably 9 times out of 10 have more entertaining fights than some of the men these days.”

Responding to some critics who are stating he perhaps bit off more than he can chew, Paul stated,

“People are always gonna say this sh*t, I’m just sick of it, man. But what do people have to say? Come on, keep on saying it. Whatever you got. This is what I do, bro – this is why I’m the biggest in this sport. This is why everyone’s here today. This is why I’ve had the most viewed fight in boxing history.”

As for the confidence that he has leading into this matchup, Paul quipped,