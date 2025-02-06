Tallison Teixeira vs. Justin Tafa – Odds and Match Preview

ByTimothy Wheaton
Tallison Teixeira vs. Justin Tafa - Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming heavyweight bout between Tallison Teixeira and Justin Tafa at UFC 312 on February 8, 2025, in Sydney, Australia, is an intriguing matchup that pits a rising prospect against an experienced but inconsistent veteran. The fight will be part of the main card, headlined by a middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

Tallison Teixeira vs. Justin Tafa – Odds

The betting odds for the bout between Tallison Teixeira and Justin Tafa have shown some consistency, with Teixeira entering as the slight favorite. As of February 6, 2025, Teixeira is listed at approximately -135 to -155, while Tafa is the underdog at around +114 to +132, depending on the sportsbook. When the odds opened earlier in fight week, Teixeira was already favored, with lines such as -135 for Teixeira and +114 for Tafa reported in February. Odds can be challenging to play, so check out casino welcome bonuses for different games.

READ MORE:  Jon Jones teases 'Huge' announcement on future tomorrow: 'The champ is here'

Over the past few days, there has been minimal fluctuation in these numbers, reflecting a relatively stable betting market. The odds reflect the uncertainty surrounding Teixeira, who is making his UFC debut after a dominant run outside the promotion, and Tafa’s inconsistency in his UFC career.

Tallison Teixeira is a long and lanky striker who uses his height and reach effectively to keep opponents at bay. His striking is aggressive and powerful, averaging an impressive 14.87 significant strikes per minute in his Contender Series bout. However, questions remain about his stamina and ability to handle sustained pressure or grappling exchanges.

Teixeira is an undefeated fighter with a professional record of 7-0. Standing at 6’7″ with an 83-inch reach, he is a towering presence in the heavyweight division. All of his wins have come via first-round stoppages. This fight represents the biggest test of his career as he transitions to the UFC’s main stage

READ MORE:  UFC Star Mackenzie Dern Stuns in Jaw-Dropping Nearly Nude Lingerie Photoshoot

Justin Tafa is a compact powerhouse who excels at closing distance quickly despite his size. His striking is fast and explosive, often catching opponents off guard. However, he has shown vulnerabilities in takedown defense and struggles when forced into prolonged exchanges or defensive positions.

Despite his impressive striking ability, Tafa has struggled with consistency in the UFC, going 4-4 in the promotion. At 6’0″ with a 74-inch reach, he will face significant height and reach disadvantages against Teixeira.

This clash promises fireworks as both fighters are known for their knockout power. Whether Teixeira can handle the pressure of his UFC debut or if Justin Tafa can capitalize on his experience remains to be seen.

READ MORE:  Tatiana Suarez Promises Submission Victory Over Zhang Weili at UFC 312 "Hit an Array of Chokes"
READ MORE:  Dricus Du Plessis Has a Gameplan To Finish Sean Strickland: "Landing a shot here and there is not necessarily going to help me."

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts